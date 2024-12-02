90 percent of illegal transactions linked to cybercrime

Total global money laundering is estimated at up to USD 2 trillion every year, a process that supports illegal activity and helps its perpetrators remain anonymous.

In the UK alone, the number of money mule cases increased by around 50% between 2016 and 2017 to almost 24,800, according to fraud prevention organization Cifas, with the biggest increases seen among the youngest (under 21) and the oldest people (over 60) being used as mules.

Law enforcement agencies from 26 countries spanning the European Union, Eastern Europe and the United States participated in the November 20-24 2017 campaign, along with 257 banks and private-sector partners, Europol, judicial cooperation agency Eurojust and the European Banking Federation.