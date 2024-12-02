9 out of 10 UAE bank customers think bank onboarding processes are too complicated





Close to 82% of bank customers were unhappy with having to go to a branch and physically hand over documents, the digital identity verification provider’s survey of over a 1,000 people across the UAE indicated.

Meanwhile, 76% of UAE residents indicated they want an entirely digital bank account opening process, with that figure rising to 85% amongst higher income groups.

Amongst non-bank account holders, 86% said they had started a bank account application but quit the process because it was too complicated.

IDnow commissioned YouGov to conduct the survey across a representative demographic sample of UAE residents with the aim of gathering customer perceptions regarding traditional bank account opening versus digital processes.