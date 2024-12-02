9 mln easyJet customer details exposed in cyberattack





The company said that email addresses and travel details were accessed, and it would contact the customers affected. Out of the 9 million people affected, 2,208 had credit card details stolen, however, no passport details were uncovered.

Those customers whose credit card details were taken have been contacted, while everyone else affected will be contacted by 26 May. easyJet mentioned it ‘closed off this unauthorised access’ and reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the data regulator.