87 percent of IT pros trust in data protection systems

The called IT Security: the evolving threat landscape also reveals that 41% of IT decision makers admitted they do not know how many intrusions or security breaches their organisation has suffered in the last 12 months and 46% are concerned about the lack of security for their IT infrastructures.

According to the research, 23% have intrusion detection systems, 25% DDoS mitigation, 40% intrusion prevention systems and 51% have data encryption. These results show a lack of basic protection and it suggests that many organisations are not protecting their data and IT systems.

Approaches like firewalls and encryption remain the beating heart of any security architecture, yet only 51% of IT decision makers have these in place.

Steve Nice, Security Technologist, Node4, pointed out that there is a clear disparity between understanding the need to prioritise data protection and an organisation’s ability to comply with legislation and put in place the necessary measures to protect the business.