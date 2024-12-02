87 percent of financial institutions have flawed risk management systems

The same percentage of respondents also said that investigators spend a lot of time on manual activities. 56% of the respondents said that analysts spend at least 30% of their time per month on time consuming, ‘human touch’ processes.

The survey called 2016 Financial Crime & Compliance Risk Management also noted that 30% of respondents are currently not applying analytics to financial crime and compliance investigative data.

Other survey findings addressed risk management operational inefficiencies, with more than 40% of the respondents citing the quantity and complexity of in-house systems as their greatest challenge when it comes to completing an investigation.