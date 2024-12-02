85 percent of users concerned about card data breaches

The study unveils high levels of concern about the security of payment card data and strong feelings among consumers that banks, retailers and other organizations involved in the payment card industry need to do more to protect their personal data.

More than two thirds are concerned about the security of their payment card data and 38% feel their private credit or debit card data has been put at risk by a data breach, irrelevant of whether they subsequently were a victim of fraud.

When asked about encryption as a solution and 74% or respondents said they believed this would be a secure way of protecting their personal data.

The survey interviewed 1,037 US adults, 1,002 Australian adults and 1,010 UK adults and it was commissioned by online self-completion interview between 4th - 8th May 2017 by Kantar TNS. The survey is designed to be nationally representative of adults interviewed per country.