84 percent of users would prefer eliminating passwords

According to a survey by mobile authentication specialist LaunchKey, almost half of the survey respondents (46%) say they currently have more than 10 passwords to manage, and 68% acknowledge that they reuse passwords for multiple accounts.

In addition, 77% say they often forget passwords or have to write them down. Among respondents’ top password peeves are those systems that require users to change their password frequently, and systems that require users to create passwords that do not fit the model of one they regularly use. 27% admit that they’ve shared passwords with someone else.

Whilst two-factor authentication is often touted as a solution, 64% of those surveyed say they don’t know what 2FA is, while only 20% say it is easy to use.

The survey also looked at how much people trust enterprises with their data. Given recent breaches at stores such as Target and Home Depot, it is not surprising that 52% of survey respondents expressed little to no confidence in retail stores being able to properly secure their data and 43% lacked confidence in online retailers. On the other hand, 48% of respondents expressed high confidence in banks being able to protect personal information.