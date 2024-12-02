83 percent of US companies have cyber insurance

The survey also revealed that in the past 12 months, companies had to make a claim against lost devices (40%), Trojans (39%), phishing campaigns (37%) and DDoS attacks (31%). A majority (95%) of US companies want to see their IT security vendors offer a guarantee on their products and services, and 88% claimed they would change providers if they could find an alternate IT security vendor that offers a guarantee.

According to the survey’s results, more than half (59%) of companies believe that if security vendors are confident in their products, then they should guarantee them. Nearly half (49%) of respondents stated that if the product has a fault, the vendor should be held responsible.

A lion shares of respondents (80%) of respondents did not know that they could purchase cyber insurance to begin with. Of those who do not currently have a cyber insurance plan in place, 70% indicated that they choose to invest their money and resources in prevention.

As regards the methodology, Vanson Bourne surveyed 500 cybersecurity decision makers at organizations with more than 1000 employees globally in October 2016.