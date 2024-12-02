83 percent of IT decision makers foresee passwordless organisations within 5 years

The study reveals the following:

• Southern organisations are more likely to move beyond passwords compared to their Northern counterparts (86% vs 60%)

• Only 17% still intend to deploy passwords as the sole means of authentication.

• 49% of millennial ITDMs think their organisation will do away with passwords, compared to 32% of 35-54-year-old.

27% of ITDMs said the fear of disrupting users’ daily routine was holding them back from enhancing their authentication strategy. In addition, a quarter of users preferred access to their resources without any secondary steps. Therefore, while ITDMs are ready to embrace adaptive authentication and passwordless technologies from biometrics to geographic based capabilities, challenges remain.