80 percent of US consumer credit cards have chips, card fraud down

The company also sees 1.7 million chip-active merchant locations on its network, representing nearly 30 percent of the US merchant population and a 374 percent increase in chip terminal adoption since October 1, 2015.

In terms of US dollars, counterfeit card fraud is down over 60% at Mastercard’s top 5 EMV-enabled merchants.

Chiro Aikat, senior VP of product delivery – EMV for Mastercard, said that great progress has been made in securing the payments ecosystem and one can see signs that merchants, issuers and consumers can be freed from the burdens of card fraud.