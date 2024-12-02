80 percent of consumers concerned about credit card and identity fraud

The respondents survey also said they would be prepared to pay for a safer credit card that uses biometric technology into the credit card to provide greater protection. More than 67% of card holders would pay for a credit card with built in biometric protection.

Chaya Hendrick, SmartMetrics President & CEO, said that the survey reveals the continued anxiety and concern of consumers regarding the safety of their credit cards and the insecurity when it comes to card fraud and identity fraud.

It also shows that this anxiety and concern would motivate credit card users to pay for a safer and more secure credit card that uses fingerprint biometrics built into the card.