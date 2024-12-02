80% of customers repaid after being robbed off, Silk Road 2.0 argues

The hack left a total loss of 4,476 Bitcoins (USD 2.6 million) in the customers’ accounts at the market price for that time interval.

However, Silk Road 2.0 proposed a 7 point plan that would find moderators going without payment and the site charging a markup on purchases to recoup the losses.

Moderator Defcon issued a statement on a community forum and reposted on Deep Dot Web regarding the status of the plan in May 2014, saying that 82% of customer funds have been repaid at the moment. Moreover, he made clear that within a month, he would be announcing Silk Road commitment to repay all victims of the criminal attack.

In late April 2014, the Silk Road 2.0 moderator indicated that all customers could be expected to have received compensation for lost funds by 18th June. That news followed the announcement that 50% of hack victims had been repaid as of 8th April.