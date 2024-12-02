8 mln customers affected by Cash App security breach

Cash App Investing’s parent company, Block (former Square), revealed that a former employee has been involved in the data breach, and will be reaching out to all those who have been affected.

According to Block, stolen data from the customers included full names and brokerage account numbers and, in some cases, customers’ trading activity for the day and portfolio value. However, the breach did not include any usernames, DoBs, Social Security numbers, passwords, usernames, addresses, or bank account information. Customers outside the US were not affected by the leak.

Developed by Block in 2013, Cash App is a financial platform that offers, among others, brokerage services, instant payments, and investment possibilities in 49 states in the US. Currently, Cash App counts for over 36 million active users monthly and reached over 100 million downloads in total.