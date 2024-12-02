8 in 10 UK customers prefer biometric security

According to the Future Password Index study from Intelligent Environments, fingerprint technology was found to be the most popular biometric method, with 53% of respondents preferring the technology.

The next preferable method turned out to be iris scanners, with 33% of respondents keen on this technology. This was followed by facial recognition, electrocardiogram (ECG) heartbeat monitors and voice verification.

The Future Password Index survey polled 2,000 UK consumers online, following the company’s findings that 51% of UK banking customers expect their bank to introduce more innovative security measures.