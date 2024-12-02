78 percent of organizations hit by payments fraud in 2017

Checks continue to be the subject of more fraud than any other payment method, with 74% of respondents reporting this form of attack. Wire fraud followed at 48%, while corporate card fraud ranked third at 30%.

Business email compromise (BEC) played a major role in payments fraud in 2017, with 77% of organizations experiencing BEC in 2017. Additionally, 54% of BEC scams targeted wires, followed by checks at 34%. The good news is that 77% of organizations have implemented controls to prevent BEC scams.

Other highlights of the 2018 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey based on nearly700 treasury and finance professionals responses include: