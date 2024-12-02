75 percent of websites at risk of malware

Symantec used data collected in 2015 from its products and third parties to compile a database of more than 74,000 vulnerabilities, according to its 21st Internet Security Threat Report.

80% of the most-exploited vulnerabilities missed by service providers were in Adobe Flash. Another common hack in 2015 involved customer service pop-up bots, prompting users to call an 800 number where they were sold worthless services, a scheme that popped up 100 million times last year.

There was an 85% rise in companies choosing not to report the number of records lost in an attack, and that could tally to more than half a billion records, by Symantecs estimates.