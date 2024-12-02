75 percent of business apps not compliant with EUs GDRP

The company tracked 22,000 apps of which three quarters failed to meet minimum requirements of the EU, falling down in areas such as deleting personal data in a timely manner or violating data portability requirements.

The report discovered that 11% of companies have sanctioned apps laced with malware, more than a quarter (26.2%) of which are shared with internal or external users, or publicly shared. And when it comes to data loss prevention, cloud apps account for 73.6% of all violations.

Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope, said the shift to the cloud presents an increasing complexity and volume of security challenges for enterprises, including regulations like the EU GDPR.

The companies who have not met the required standards now have just under two years to ensure compliance, when GDPR comes into play in 2018. Failure to meet the criteria will see a company fined up to USD 22 million or up to 4% of annual worldwide revenue.