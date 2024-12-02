72% of UK consumers are concerned about data protection

According to a research conducted by YouGov, 32% of respondents would be willing to pay to protect their information online. 29% felt it was their own responsibility to protect their data.

The findings come two years after the Edward Snowden leaks revealed that the US and UK security forces had access to and collected private data without permission, causing a backlash in the technology and security industries.

The survey indicates that 70% of those surveyed shared personal information online when signing up for websites and services, including name, address and date of birth, which are often considered part of the secret personal information used to verify a person’s identity for banking and other secure services.

Despite being worried about their private information, more than half of those surveyed said they did not want to pay for online protection, and 61% said the organisation responsible for the application or website should be protecting their information.