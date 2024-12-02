70% of financial services organisations take an approach to identity verification





A research was conducted in the UK and the US to explore how organisations are approaching identity verification during the COVID-19 crisis. According to it, over the last three years, there has been a shift in the way that businesses approach identity verification. It found that there has been a move away from ‘reactive identity verification’ - where identity verification is approached as a tactical and commoditised necessity to ensure compliance - to ‘positive identity verification’.

The research found one of the major drivers of change has been speed - 72% of financial services organisations now include speed within their measurement of identity verification performance.

According to this Statista study, there was a 47% increase in significant cyber fraud reported in August 2020.