6 million cybercrime victims in UK – study

Online scams have scored 53% since 2013, and in 2016, internet fraud has soared by 18% as cybercriminals have ripped off 6,6 million of UK users.

According to the research, one in three fall victim to rogue ‘pop ups’ which can activate a virus when users click on a button to cancel or close. One in five adults have unwittingly downloaded a dodgy document by opening an important sounding attachment on an email and one in ten have had their email account hacked.

Despite the growing dangers of online threats, more than 29 million UK users have the same passwords for all their accounts, making it easier for cybercriminals to unlock personal details.

Simon Dukes, chief executive of Cifas, the UK’s Fraud Prevention Service, said that Over 300 people have their ID stolen every day, with 85% of identity fraud perpetrated online. The good thing is that there are simple steps that can all take to keep their personal information safe, like installing the latest anti-virus software, having different and complex passwords and never parting with PIN numbers as no legitimate organisation would ask for them to be disclosed.