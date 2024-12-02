5th Dimension Logistics, Cornerstone Merchant Services partner for payment and data security

Through their partnership, 5thDL and Cornerstone will offer smartphone apps, tablet based payment processing, recurring billing solutions and a fraud prevention platform (FBI Tools). Also important to their joint offering are credit card tokenization, a customer scoring system and a cloud based data exchange known as Echo. The Echo Data Exchange simplifies system to system integration in an effort to reduce merchant’s overall IT spend and accelerate their time to PCI Compliance.

5th Dimension Logistics is a payment gateway and transaction hub. 5th Dimension empowers small businesses, large businesses, specialty retailers, merchants and consumers to accept and manage secure online payments. The 5th Dimension payment gateway offers tokenized recurring billing, ecommerce solutions, and enterprise payment software.

Cornerstone offers support for a number of payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, JCB, Diners Club, as well as an array of other regional and national debit cards.