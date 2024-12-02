58 percent of Americans prefer passwords over biometric authentication

The study involved more than 1,000 Americans over the age of 18 and it was conducted on behalf of US email portal mail.com.

42% of survey-takers do not want companies to save and use their personal biometric data, and fewer than 1 in 10 respondents were confident enough to consider it risk-free. Other results reveal that only 10% of Americans use fingerprint sensors, and as for eye scans, facial, and voice recognition, just 2% of participants said that they used each method.

The survey also shows that 42% worry about not being able to access their online accounts in case of a malfunction. Nearly a third of respondents said biometric vulnerability is a concern, because that criminals might be able to access or bypass biometric methods.

Jan Oetjen, mail.com CEO, said that for more security in the online space, it is important that alternative authentication methods like biometry are being further researched. He added that in order to meet the concerns of users, providers have to fulfill high data protection requirements concerning the storage and use of biometrical data.