50 percent of GCC organisations cannot prevent cyber attacks

The statistic is part of GBMs security survey with 700 executives and IT professionals as subjects, form UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. In terms of security investments, 71% of executives confirmed that their IT security budgets will either stay the same or decrease in 2016.

In response to whether their organisations hire external consultants to help guard against cyber threats, 48% of respondents said that their organisations conduct regular third-party security assessments, while 40% of organisations have a dedicated IT governance, risk and compliance function.