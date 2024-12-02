4Stop reveals payment monitoring and intelligence experience





Moreover, all of the data and transactional output processes through the new payment hub queue with clear separation of positive transactional volumes versus high-risk that may post a threat or be illicit in nature. 4Stop brings insights and intelligence on transactions, volumes, payment KYC verifications, associated risk analysis through to linking commonalities across data elements and engagements in real-time.



The company’s new payment hub encompasses modular architecture with innovative features for optimal payment data ingestion. The payment hub aims to maximise efficiency in managing and monitoring transactions and to illustrate risk scores for a clear depiction of fail rates, warning/alerts triggered, and approved transaction volumes.