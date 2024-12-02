4Stop, Hexopay join forces to link identity and payment services

According to PR Newswire, the companies allow merchants to integrate once and access everything they need for truly global coverage, optimisation of customer onboarding and authorisation, while mitigating fraud risk. The aim of this partnership is to bridge the link between identity and payments, and to deliver the true value of a unified customer view through the entire customer journey.

As such, via the agreement, Hexopay and 4Stop are trying to establish a suite of KYB, KYC, fraud prevention, payment services, and transactional monitoring, all available from a single API. 4Stop's global KYC orchestration hub offers real-time cascading verification logic and multi-faceted anti-fraud and transactional monitoring technology, while Hexopay provides data-driven payments and a risk management platform that enables merchants to accept payments worldwide through hundreds of payment solutions and intelligently route transactions through the entire payment process.

The synergy allows merchants to create optimised processes and to get a more unified view of the customers they onboard and their customer journey with associated risk vulnerability. Also, businesses can both implement KYC for compliance mandates and utilise KYC to facilitate their customer engagement.