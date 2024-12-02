4Stop announces integration with Paytah by Monetum





Digital Journal reports that they bring innovation to the fintech market to enable cross-border transactions and IBAN accounts reliably from anywhere in the world.

Through a single API into 4Stop, Paytah by Monetum receives anti-fraud services that encompass dynamic decision-making technology, customised workflows, cascading transactional rules logic, real-time risk analysis, and intelligent transactional monitoring. Paytah by Monetum is allowed to navigate their transactional risk queue, process more positive transactional flow, and accelerate their performance.

Via Paytah by Monetum's integration, they also instantly obtained access to 4Stop's complete suite of services to support their entire customer journey. From hundreds of premium global KYB and KYC data services readily available on-demand with real-time activation, through advanced compliance and AML workflows, and data science, Paytah by Monetum obtains a competitive edge towards cybersecurity and data management in a future-proofed manner.