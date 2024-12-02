4iQ, Alto Analytics merge, rebrand as Constella Intelligence

With advanced analytics, deep human expertise, and broad data sets, Constella will help organisations anticipate digital risks and safeguard critical business interests. In addition, the company will empower organisations and intelligence professionals with comprehensive digital risk protection that covers brand, executive, fraud, geopolitical, and identity threats.

In order to defeat digital risk, the new company ensures that knowledge flows and teams work together across all areas of risk to safeguard key interests. The combination of AI-enabled software, security analysts and data scientists, and deep datasets translates directly into Constella customers being more empowered with digital risk visibility and control.







