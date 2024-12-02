4finance partners iDenify to offer identity verification services to clients

iDenfy’s AI facial recognition systems enable companies to comply with various anti-money laundering regulations and satisfy due diligence obligations such as KYC, which is required by regulatory boards and law enforcement agencies. The decision by 4finance was a technology data-driven one, as over 70% of its client base is now applying for loans on their mobile devices, according to the press release.

iDenfy provides online identity verification services for financial, sharing-economy, and gaming industries. The company uses triplicate facial recognition systems along with access to document verification databases in hundreds of countries, backed by 24/7 human supervision.