48 percent of Indians online were cyber-crime victims in 2014

According to a report by US security company Norton, Indian victims lost about INR 16,558 on an average, as compared to the global average loss figure of INR 23,878 (USD 358).

Indian consumers affected by cyber-crime lost on average 29.6 hours compared to an average of 21 hours across the 17 countries surveyed. At least 66% of Indian respondents (compared to 60%% globally) felt that using public Wi-Fi is riskier than using a public washroom.

The report indicates 60% of people worry about experiencing cyber-crime. Interestingly, 54% of Indians believe it is more likely that their credit card information will be stolen online than from their wallet and one in two (52%) have either personally experienced credit card fraud or know someone who has.

The survey found that ‘baby boomers’, a group often perceived as less tech savvy, have more secure online habits than the millennials - born between the 1980s to early 2000.