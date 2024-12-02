48 percent businesses think their competitors stage DDoS attacks against them

According to a report from Kaspersky Lab, a large portion of businesses believe it was their competitors orchestrating the attacks. Other perpetrators cited by respondents include criminals seeking to disrupt or distract while another attack took place and criminals seeking to disrupt their services for a ransom.

Kaspersky says that one in eight companies believe that their competitors are responsible and have paid for DDoS attacks against them, and the suspicion increases even more for those in the business services industry, with over a third surveyed believing that their competitors were behind a DDoS attack.