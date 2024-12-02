46 percent internet users believe traditional banking is safer than online

According to a survey carried out by Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, most people still make some payments online but many fail to take even basic security measures, putting their money and banks reputations at risk.

The survey revealed that one of the easiest ways for criminals to access online bank accounts is to pose as the account owner. This can be done by getting information about the account, setting up a phishing page where users unwittingly hand over their usernames and passwords, or by intercepting username and password data with a banking Trojan when users log on to their banks legitimate pages.

The survey shows that a significant number of users (49%) feel vulnerable when making financial transactions online. Moreover, half (54%) reported they believe making payments offline is more reliable than online and 46% agreed that offline banking is the safer than online banking.

However, in spite of these fears, the majority of internet users make online payments: 79% of those surveyed use their desktops or laptops for online payments, 52% use their tablets, 45% use their smartphones, and 12% of Smart-TV owners admitted using their Smart-TV for such operations. At the same time, according to the survey, one in five users do nothing to protect their financial data online.