40 percent of all account access attempts are high-risk

In addition, a sizeable rise in account takeover was noted, increasing ten times in 2017 compared to 2016. On average, logins deemed high risk now account for half of all login attempts, compared to 15% of all login attempts in 2016.

NuData Security also identified that the total purchases across their client base had doubled from 2016 to 2017, with the number of purchases made with flagged credit cards also doubling accordingly.

According to Ryan Wilk, VP at NuData Security, traditional models of account access are being bypassed by bad actors over and over. Due to the easily-available stolen credentials, companies can no longer trust the users behind the device, making trust the key problem in the online ecosystem. To prevent the 2017 numbers from repeating in 2018, companies should review their authentication frameworks and make sure they have multi-layered solutions that include physical and passive biometrics technology.

NuData also released statistics regarding mobile phone events, showing a 150% increase in total mobile phone events, with 30% of those being considered high risk.