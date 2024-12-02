40% of security experts predict data breaches in 2016

According to a study conducted by Clearswift, 75% of employees expressed that their company does not do enough to raise awareness of potential cyber-threats.

58% of employees do not understand what may constitute a security threat from inside their workplace.

Half admit that they ignore data protection policies at work to get their job done. Such attitudes make training employees in security policies and conduct a priority for the sake of the safety and security of the company.

The research includes the security priorities and awareness of more than 500 IT decision makers and 4000 employees from the UK, US, Germany and Australia.

77% of UK organisations have experienced a data breach in the last year. Out of these, 37% admit they have seen a growing number of internal breaches. In the last year, 71% of breaches in the UK came from a threat on the inside of the enterprise.