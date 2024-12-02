4 key findings about fraudulent behaviour in the travel business

The results are based on data analysis the company performed using its anti-fraud machine. Nethone’s data science team has selected the 4 most interesting facts on fraudulent behaviour :

Incognito mode is more common among legitimate customers than fraudsters. Only 2.3% of fraudsters use Incognito mode in their browsers, compared to 4.1% legitimate customers who use Incognito mode to search for travel deals. While it is rare among typical users to spoof user-agent, fraudsters often do that to avoid being correctly identified. User-Agent is a label with information about the operating system, the browser and sometimes even about the device model. It is used by a browser to introduce itself to web applications. Fraudsters copy & paste the payment card information into the payment form more than twice as often as legitimate customers. 28.8% fraudsters use clipboard, compared to 12.2% legitimate customers. Most clients will type-in their card information into the online form. Virtual Machines are rarely used by genuine customers, they are however regularly employed by fraudsters to carry out their attacks.

Readers can find out more facts about fraud detection in the travel business by viewing the complete infographic created by Nethone.

Nethone creates AI-based anti-fraud and business intelligence solutions that help enterprises from all around the world turn threats into well-informed, profitable decisions.