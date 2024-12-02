3Pillar Global announces partnership with NS8

According to the press release, NS8 is leveraging its recent USD 123 million from venture funding to partner with 3Pillar Global in fueling product development and expanding global reach.

Therefore, 3Pillar's product consulting and management leaders will counsel, coach, and train NS8's teams on tools and data-driven processes to enable rapid scaling and growth.

3Pillar Global builds software products that power digital businesses, while NS8’s fraud prevention platform combines behavioural analytics, real-time scoring, and global monitoring to help online businesses minimise risk. Besides, its patented scoring technology provides actionable data about the type, quality, and trustworthiness of transactions, which businesses leverage to automate fraud management workflows to suit their individual needs.