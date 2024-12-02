3DS2 transactions in the Americas see 26x growth compared to 2020, RSA reports

The Q1 report features insights from Q4 and full year 2020 data collected while authenticating consumer transactions and investigating threats on behalf of RSA customers.

According to RSA, payment transaction volume using the 3-D Secure protocol grew more than 73% globally, while 2.x transaction volume grew 26 times in the Americas alone. The significant growth in 3-D Secure transaction volume is attributed to merchants of all sizes transforming to a digital-first business, combined with a more accurate payment authentication method supporting mobile-first shopping experiences.

Other notable insights from the Q1 fraud report include: