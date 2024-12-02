3Delta Systems integrates CardVault tokenization for Bell and Howell

The implementation uses 3DSI’s CardVault tokenization service, integrated with enterprise-resource software from SAP. The technology from London-based Enterprise Payment Solutions, the Enterprise Payment Exchange software, links the SAP environment with 3Delta’s secure storage and processing system.

3Delta Systems is a payment solutions company that provides internet-based systems for processing credit cards and purchase cards mind to B2C, B2B, and B2G. Enterprise Payment Solutions provides card solutions between a card provider and SAP ERP systems.