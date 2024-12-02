3dcart, Veratad team up to offer age verification solution

The agreement will offer an ecommerce application designed for 3dcart customers to add Veratad’s AgeMatch solution to their 3dcart online store.

AgeMatch is Veratad’s age verification solution designed to protect children from unauthorized access to online age-restricted content and merchandise, while protecting businesses from potential compliance liability.

Veratad Technologies, is a provider of both online/real-time and batch identity verification and knowledge-based authentication solutions for those who conduct business on the internet or any business that needs to verify an individual’s age or identity.

Founded in 1997, 3dcart is an ecommerce platform designed to help e-store owners sell products in a competitive market. There are features built into its software which allow online merchants to open, operate and maintain an online store. 3dcart currently powers ecommerce merchants.