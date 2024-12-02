3dcart selects CardinalCommerce to integrate 3-D Secure 2.0

3dcart provides a hosted ecommerce platform to build an online store. In addition, 3dcart customers will be able to add Cardinal Consumer Authentication (CCA), Cardinals 3-D Secure technology plug-in, to their 3dcart dashboard, as well as work with Cardinal representatives to set up their accounts and establish authentication credentials.

As merchants enable CCA (and 3DS 2.0), issuing banks gain more insights into the transaction to identify fraud, as well as ensure that good customers are not declined.