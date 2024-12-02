3dcart introduces new fraud screening rules

The newly introduced screening rules can be configured by the merchant to automatically reject fraudulent orders before they are processed.

A subscriber to the service is able to set their FraudWatch settings to either automatically deny or set aside fraudulent orders until the merchant has had a chance to either approve or deny them. Merchants will also be able to set the screening criteria to watch out for orders from specified countries, regions, states, and cities; orders of certain amounts; specific payment methods; email service providers; FraudWatch scores; and if the customer is new, returning or anonymous. Subscribers will even be able to create their own screening rules.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.

