3D Secure practices vary globally in the travel online industry

According to a research conducted by Ingenico Payment Services, a global online payment service provider, and Airline Information, 53% of airline and travel companies use 3D Secure in a selective manner: 46% of these merchants activate 3D Secure based on real-time risk assessment, while 54% activate 3D Secure based on card country.

The findings indicate the disparities in the use and adoption of 3D Secure around the world. While in some countries such as The Netherlands or the United Arab Emirates more than 60% of card transactions go through the 3D Secure authentication process, less than 5% go through this same process in the US, Brazil or Mexico.

The study also reveals highlights and lowlights reported by businesses using 3D Secure: while 49% of informed respondents report a decrease of more than 50% of chargebacks when they use 3D Secure, 61% see an increase of more than 10% of their drop-off rates.

Also, 31% of online merchants use 3D Secure all the time, 53% use it flexibly and 16% of them do not use 3D Secure. Among those using 3D Secure selectively, 46% request 3D Secure authentication based on a risk score, and 54% based on card country.