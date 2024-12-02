3D Secure authentication: adoption level varies between France and its European neighbours

According to data, while most of card payments go through the 3D Secure authentication process in the UK (52.5%), the Netherlands (60.1%), Belgium (81.8%) and Switzerland (74.6%), online buyers in other countries provide authentication in less than one in three cases when they use their cards to make purchases. This is particularly the case for France (19.4%), Germany (28%) and Spain (16.6%).

Research also indicates that to provide security for their business while at the same time maximising their conversion rate benefit, more and more e-traders are using 3D Secure authentication on a selective basis.

Used under the commercial names of Verified By Visa, MasterCard SecureCode, American Express SafeKey, Diners ProtectBuy and JCB J-Secure, the 3D Secure payment security system enables traders to limit the risk of fraud associated with attempts to steal people’s identity.

The survey is based on a sample of 10,567,005 transactions made between 15th March 2014 and 31st March 2014 with 50,000 Ogone e-traders. The barometer analysed the adoption rate of 3D Secure across 7 European markets (France, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland) using a number of different indicators including the rollout of 3-D Secure per country, the level of successful authentication and the rollout by 3-D Secure merchants per country (traditional application or optional).

