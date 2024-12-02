39 percent of UK consumers do not trust financial mobile apps

The report titled ‘Future of Finance’ surveyed 1,000 UK consumers on their expectations of mobile financial service apps and how they manage money on the move.

Consumers aged over 55 are the most likely to be concerned by the security of their mobile apps, with 78% ranking security as a top priority. This compares to 60% for 25-34 year olds. Blackberry users also ranked as the most likely to hold strong concerns around mobile app security.

Despite security being a key concern, users want to ensure that the mobile login process does not become any more complicated than it already is. A quarter (25%) of those surveyed are frustrated by the complex security logins required by financial service apps, making for a difficult balance for mobile financial marketers to strike.

James Norwood, CMO at Episerver, said that through the development of a mobile strategy that takes advantage of secure touch IDs and one-click social media logins, marketers can quell security fears while still managing to build an intuitive user experience for their end customers.