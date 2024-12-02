38 percent of organizations in India targeted by cyber-criminals in 2015

According to a report conducted by security solutions company FireEye, 38% of organisations in India were exposed to targeted advanced persistent attacks in the H1 of 2015, a 23% increase from 2014.

The focus on the country is reflected in the report that ranks India fourth in Asia-Pacific countries exhibiting the most command-and-control (CnC) infection callbacks. This indicates the presence of compromised systems that are actively communicating with the advanced persistent threat (APT) groups’ command-and-control infrastructure.

The report shows that over 50% of telecommunications firms and government organisations have faced APT, with education and the high-tech industry not far behind across the APAC region.

According to FireEye, Indian organisations should ensure existing security tools are up to date and should implement an adaptive defense security model that can help shorten the time it takes between finding a breach and stopping it. Organisations also need to develop new ways to collaborate with other corporations, trade groups, and governments to share threat intelligence.