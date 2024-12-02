35 percent of organizations exposed to cyber-threats in 2015

According to a report conducted by FireEye Australia, there are increasingly blurred lines between online criminal activity and government linkages. While China is Australias number one trading market, it is also one of the countrys largest threats, along with Russia, when it comes to online security.

The research identifies that 35% of Australian organisations were exposed to targeted Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attacks in the first half of 2015, up from last years results of 27%. The outcome was also higher than the global average of 20%.

The 2015 Advanced Threat Report also shows that the industries that received the highest number of APT attacks in the country were telecom, government, education, high-tech, and financial services. The report also indicates that ransomware was among the top 10 most common families of malware that infected organisations in Asia Pacific.