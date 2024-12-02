30% of organisations to use biometrics for mobile devices by 2016

According to data from Gartner, the less secure authentication methods used in mobile devices, especially personal devices, pose a security risk to businesses. Despite this, currently biometrics is only used in 5% of devices.

The same source mentions that mobile devices now had access to the same applications and data as computers and laptops but did not have the same level of security. In addition, the increased number of devices has exacerbated the exposure of critical information and implementing standard power-on password policies is made much more complex by the acceptance of BYOD practices, with the inevitable clash over user rights and privacy.

Research also unveils that he entering of complex passwords on mobile devices was especially problematic for mobile users. The analysts recommended that a password policy requiring use of at least six alphanumeric characters, and prohibiting dictionary words, is enforced on devices with access to corporate information via mobile device management (MDM) tools.

Gartner report points out that organisations should evaluate biometric authentication methods where higher-assurance authentication is required. Suitable authentication modes include interface interactivity, voice recognition, face topography and iris structure. These modes can be used in conjunction with passwords to provide higher-assurance authentication without requiring any significant change in user behaviour.

