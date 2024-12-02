2Keys acquired by Interac Corp

As part of the agreement, 2Keys and its approximately 100 employees will join Interac, while Interac will allow Canadians to securely access and use their identity, data, and money with confidence and convenience.

Canada-based 2Keys has provided digital identity and access solutions for 22 years and currently supports over 40 million users performing four million identity verifications per day. The company will operate as ‘2Keys – a subsidiary of Interac Corp.’ and will continue to fulfill its obligations and maintain core lines of business established with public and private sector organisations.