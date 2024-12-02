2C2P, UnionPay International to launch online payments authentication tech

As the first payment service provider in Southeast Asia to roll out UnionPay’s authentication technology, 2C2P will launch UnionPay 3DS in October 2021, first in Thailand and subsequently in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Singapore.

UnionPay’s payment authentication solution is compliant with EMV 3-D Secure, the latest security protocol designed to minimise payment fraud and make online debit and credit card transactions frictionless.