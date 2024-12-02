250% increase in fraud attempts although detection remains strong, IDnow reports

Although the company sees a strong increase of 250% in fraud attempts, technology and security systems remain ahead of the new trends. Since the beginning of 2020, IDnow sees a general increase in the demand for digital services and processes. However, digital fraud methods have also changed and, in addition to new scams, show a dramatic increase over the year.

Between March and June, IDnow saw new developments in identity fraud: cases of similarity fraud increased by 231% during this period, fake-ID fraud rose by 180%, and social engineering attacks by 75%.In social engineering, fraudsters use, for example, applications for government aid programmes or, in the context of increased unemployment, false job advertisements as a lure.

The company has invested in a comprehensive concept and early indicator detection to stay one step ahead of the fraudsters, and it has set up an anti-fraud team to do research in Darknet, test fake ads, and exchange information with victims to study the exact approach of the fraudsters.



