25 percent more mobile devices hit by malware in 2014

According to a report published by Alcatel-Lucent’s Motive Security Labs division comparatively, in 2014 malware infections rose by 20% across the board.

Findings indicate that the malware infection rate is at 0.68% for mobile devices, which comes to around 16 million devices worldwide. The report unveils that in the second half of 2014, there were as many Android devices infected with malware as Windows laptops.

The research also shows that less than 1% of infections affected iPhone and BlackBerry smartphones. Also, the results reveal that users who avoid using credit cards for online shopping on mobile devices are more prone to having card data stolen.